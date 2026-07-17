City of Bixby holds first public meeting on August bond

BIXBY, Okla. — With a bond vote coming on August 25, the City of Bixby hosted its first public question and answer forum on July 16.

"I felt like it was a good turnout," Bixby Public Works Director Dylan Warner said. "I feel like everything was covered. Everybody was involved. Items were discussed thoroughly, and I feel like when everybody left, they had the answers they wanted."

Answers to questions centered around that upcoming bond vote that we told you about in April. It includes things like a new fire station somewhere on 171st between Memorial and Harvard, a new animal shelter, an emergency operations center, and more.

Then there's the improvement of the city's wastewater system, which Warner tells 2 News Oklahoma is a top priority.

"We're nearing capacity currently, and so we either have to have this connection or we have to expand the facility," Warner said.

Warner tells us that the connection would be three times cheaper than expanding the facility. The bond package itself, up from $67.5 million to just over $77 million.

The other big component includes road widening and resurfacing. Smoothing out places like Harvard between 141st and 151st, widening a two-mile stretch of Mingo between 111th and 131st, and more.

We got this question from a viewer on our South Tulsa County Community News Facebook page. He asked how much those street improvement projects will cost, but also about sound mitigation. 2 News asked Warner specifically about that.

"ODOT accepts 89 decibels or lower, and so everything that we've looked into and talked about with the amount of traffic, daily traffic that's through there doesn't come close to that," Warner said. "Typically, nobody wants a 12-foot-tall wall in the back of their yards either, and that's what you'd be talking about with sound mitigation."

As for the cost of those projects, Warner estimates around $10 million. And it's questions like these the city hopes to continue answering moving forward.

"Please come to the other meetings, be involved," Warner said. "We just encourage everybody to reach out."

The city has two more meetings planned on July 21 and August 11. Warner said questions of a second bridge came up.

He tells us they're considering a feasibility study for one on Mingo.

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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