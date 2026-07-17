PRESIDENT TALKS ELECTION SECURITY: How safe are Oklahoma’s elections?

President Trump delivered a primetime address Thursday night, claiming that there are vulnerabilities in America's election system while also sowing doubt about the results of the 2020 election.

While the documents he provided failed to show any evidence that votes were altered, Trump's message has revived conversation around the SAVE Act.

The SAVE Act was initially filed for the 2025-2026 legislative session. It would require all voters to show photo identification and documentation proving that the voter has U.S. citizenship before casting a ballot.

It would also severely limit voting by mail.

Multiple laws in Oklahoma protect the integrity of elections, and the Oklahoma State Election Board wants voters to know that their ballots are safe.

"We value election security and have worked with both state and federal partners for many years to ensure fair and secure elections here in our state," said State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax. "Additionally, our legislature has enacted laws specifically intended to proactively protect the integrity of our elections.”

Oklahoma uses optical devices to scan paper ballots, which do not have access to the internet. Each device and ballot are moved through a protected, strict chain of custody.

It is a felony for an unauthorized person to interfere with a ballot.

Voting devices and software are also designed to detect and refuse any tampering attempts.

You can learn more about Oklahoma's voting security on the State Board of Elections' website.

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