TURNPIKE CLOSURE: Multi-car crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-44

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — All eastbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike, starting at MM 269, are closed following a multi-car crash.
According to OHP, it's estimated that at least 15 cars were involved.
Right now, all traffic is being diverted at the Claremore exit.
This is a developing story.
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