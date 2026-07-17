Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TURNPIKE CLOSURE: Multi-car crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-44

2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
KJRH
2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
Posted

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — All eastbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike, starting at MM 269, are closed following a multi-car crash.

According to OHP, it's estimated that at least 15 cars were involved.

Right now, all traffic is being diverted at the Claremore exit.

This is a developing story.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US