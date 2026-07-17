GUILTY VERDICT: Muskogee mother sentenced to life in prison following child neglect case

Warning: this article contains details of rape and sexual assault.

A Muskogee County woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after her 11-year-old daughter was raped and impregnated by her husband.

Cherie Walker was convicted on six counts of child neglect and one count of enabling child sexual abuse on July 17. She received life sentences on all seven charges.

Walker's husband, Dustin, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison last month.

Prosecutors say Cherie knew the abuse was happening and failed to protect her. The 11-year-old victim gave birth at home without receiving any medical care.

The victim's grandmother, Michelle Justus, is also charged with child neglect and will face trial later this month. Justus is scheduled for trial on July 23rd.

Muskogee County mother faces trial in child neglect case

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