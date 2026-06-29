LIFE SENTENCE: Muskogee stepfather sentenced for impregnating stepdaughter

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A judge sentenced Muskogee stepfather Dustin Walker to life in prison after a jury found Walker guilty on seven counts, including one count of felony sexual abuse of a child under 12 and six felony counts of child neglect.
The jury sentenced Walker to 15 years for one count of neglect, 5 years each for 4 other counts of neglect, and 7 years for a final count of neglect.
Walker will serve life sentence for the count of sexual abuse. He will serve counts 2 through 7 first, followed by the life sentence for count 1.
Muskogee police arrested walker after his 11-year-old stepdaughter gave birth to a baby. Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson told 2 News Oklahoma that DNA testing revealed a 99% certainty that Dustin Walker is the baby's father.
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Walker entered a blind plea in court in March.
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Walker is eligible for parole, but all charges are 85% crimes, meaning Walker must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.
If paroled, Walker faces 3 years of supervision post-incarceration. He also has to register as a sex offender.
Walker is barred from any contact with the victims.
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