PSO customers petition over high electric bills, nearly 8,000 sign

TULSA, Okla. — A growing number of PSO customers are pushing back against what they're calling unjust electric rate hikes, with a Change.org petition drawing nearly 8,000 signatures and climbing.

The petition was launched by Raelynn McMurchy, a PSO customer who went viral after posting a video calling out the utility's high electric bills. According to Raelynn, Change.org reached out to McMurchy to start the petition, which hit 6,500 signatures in just 24 hours before surging to nearly 8,000.

The effort follows widespread frustration among Oklahoma customers who say their bills have reached levels comparable to rent payments.

Viewers responding to earlier coverage of the issue flooded social media with concerns.

"I've lived in my house for three years and this is the highest it's ever been," one viewer wrote.

Another viewer said: "I downloaded 3 years of my PSO data, and it showed I'm using less energy but am paying 30-40% more. Can PSO explain that?"

McMurchy said the issue is personal.

"I get really excited because I just want to advocate for anyone. I've been through a lot. We've both been through a lot and just growing up in poverty sucks. To have a stable job and to still be facing those problems is kind of like a kick in the gut. Because we worked really really hard with not much to show for it," McMurchy said.

PSO says they are committed to making sure rates are affordable and that they are listening to customers concerns. I will follow up with the utility company, now that the petition is gaining momentum.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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