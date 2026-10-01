Trump to rally with Oklahoma GOP gubernatorial nominee Mike Mazzei in Durant

DURANT, Okla. — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit southeastern Oklahoma on Thursday for a campaign rally with Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike Mazzei.

The rally is set for the Choctaw Event Center in Durant as Republicans intensify efforts ahead of next month's midterm elections.

According to event organizers, doors will open at 2:30 p.m., with remarks scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The event is being promoted as a rally featuring Trump and Mazzei. Tickets are required for attendance, and organizers say attendees are limited to four tickets per signup.

Trump said this week that part of the reason for his visit is to thank Oklahoma voters for their support in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 elections.

"You have to give back, too," Trump said when discussing his decision to campaign in Oklahoma, a state he carried by wide margins in recent presidential elections.

The visit comes as Trump and Vice President JD Vance launch a series of campaign appearances in Republican-leaning states ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections. Trump is also scheduled to campaign in Texas, while Vance is making appearances in Florida.

The president has described the travel schedule as part of a broader campaign push aimed at boosting Republican turnout and helping GOP candidates maintain control of Congress.

Trump's Oklahoma stop also highlights the state's gubernatorial race, where Mazzei is the Republican nominee.

National Politics Only 17% approve of Trump’s handling of cost of living weeks before midterms AP via Scripps News Group

The rally comes as new polling shows challenges for the president and his party. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Thursday found only 17% of U.S. adults approve of Trump's handling of the cost of living, while 26% approve of his handling of the economy overall.

The poll also found growing concern among some Republican voters about rising prices. At the same time, about two-thirds of Republicans surveyed said higher-than-usual prices are largely the result of factors outside Trump's control.

Republicans have expressed concern about voter enthusiasm heading into the midterms, which will determine control of Congress. Trump has urged supporters to view the election as a referendum on his agenda as he campaigns for Republican candidates across the country.

2 News Oklahoma will have live coverage from the rally Thursday evening.

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