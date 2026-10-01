Rain and storms hit Oklahoma ahead of Fall-like weather

TULSA, OKLA — Storms will continue shifting east through the morning, with periods of heavy rain possible.

Some thunderstorms could produce rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, leading to road ponding and localized flash flooding, especially in low-lying and urban areas.

A few stronger storms are possible, with damaging wind gusts being the primary severe weather concern. The overall severe weather threat remains limited.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected across much of the area through Thursday, with localized amounts greater than 3 inches possible, especially across southeast Oklahoma.

A brief lull in rain is possible across northeast Oklahoma late this morning into the early afternoon as drier air moves in.

However, additional showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon from southeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas. Heavy rain will remain the primary concern, with an isolated strong storm possible.

Showers and storms will continue into Thursday evening.

A cold front will push south through the region, bringing a noticeable change in temperatures. Cooler, more fall-like weather arrives tomorrow, along with breezy north winds.

Showers will remain possible Friday, mainly south of I-44 during the morning and midday hours. By Friday afternoon, temperatures may only reach the lower 70s.

A few lingering showers could continue Saturday, mainly across southeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas, but rain will be much lighter.

By Sunday, skies will gradually clear with mild temperatures. Expect lows around 60° and highs in the 70s.

High pressure will settle over the region early next week, bringing several days of sunshine, seasonably mild temperatures and dry weather.

If you’re headed to the Tulsa State Fair, the weather improves considerably after Friday morning, with much more comfortable conditions expected for outdoor activities this weekend.