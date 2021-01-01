Anne Brown, a Tulsa native, joined the KJRH family as weekend morning meteorologist.

She’s a 5th generation Tulsan, grew up down the street from the station in midtown and continued her growth in the field of meteorology as a graduate from the University of Oklahoma.

Her passion for weather began at a young age when she witnessed a funnel forming in her backyard near Brookside. Anne interned at a local news station in Tulsa from 2016 through 2017, where she developed a more hands on experience with severe weather in Oklahoma. After her internship, Anne spent three years as the weekday morning meteorologist at WLFI-News 18 in West Lafayette, Indiana. It didn’t take her long to become actively involved and engaged with the community and familiar with the always-changing Hoosier weather pattern.

Anne brought her rescue dog, Bentley, also a Tulsa native, along throughout her journey and they are both enjoying being back home with family and friends.

An Okie at heart, forever a Sooner and grateful to be back in Green Country!

