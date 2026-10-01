A Look at October Weather in Oklahoma

October brings big changes to our weather as the seasons change in Green Country. Temperatures tumble, storms are often more frequent and wintry weather can even make a very early appearance. Here's a look at what to expect for the month ahead.

As the sunlight fades from upper latitudes and cold air builds near the North Pole, the jet stream that circles the North Pole strengthens. This more energized stream of air will send waves of the colder air down our way in a series of cold fronts throughout the fall.

October is when those cold fronts start arriving regularly in our region. This causes our temperatures to stair-step downward over the coming weeks. Our average high at the start of the month is near 80°. By Halloween, that average is in the upper 60s. Morning lows tumble from the upper 50s on average down into the mid-40s by the end of the month. Just over a third of Octobers bring Tulsa its first freeze of the season.

Rainfall increases this month as the storm track becomes a bit more active over Oklahoma. Tulsa averages just under 4" each October. However, the range of rainfall this month is from over 16" to just a trace depending on the year in the record books. In 1993, Tulsa even recorded 0.3" of snowfall. This was the only time measurable snow fell in Tulsa in October.

To see the specific outlooks for Oklahoma this October, watch the video. For the latest 2News Oklahoma weather forecast, click here.