Mike Grogan is a Tulsa native and a familiar face in the community.

He joined the 2 News Oklahoma Weather Team in March 2026 after serving a combined 15 years covering Green Country’s wild weather in the Tulsa TV market.

Mike graduated cum laude from Valparaiso University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology. During his time in college, he also spent a semester abroad in Puebla, Mexico, to become conversational in Spanish. It was also in college where Mike became an avid storm chaser.

He pursued severe weather in over 15 states since that time. After graduation, Mike got his start in broadcast meteorology at WHAG-TV in Hagerstown, Maryland, in 2008, where he spent several years covering weather in the Mid-Atlantic region.

In 2011, Mike returned to Tulsa, where he's covered the wide array of Oklahoma’s wild weather both in the field and in-studio. From dozens of tornado outbreaks to brutal winter storms, he served an integral role in keeping Green Country residents prepared and safe from our notoriously dangerous weather. His coverage earned him several awards, including the Ben Frizzell Media Award from the Oklahoma Floodplain Managers Association. Mike also earned his “Certified Broadcast Meteorologist” seal from the American Meteorological Society and serves as an officer in the Route 66 AMS Chapter.

Outside of work, Mike loves spending time outdoors, whether it is hiking to the highest point in each U.S. state, gardening with his wife, Valerie, or taking his dog for a run. He is always looking for the next unique destination to visit in the world as well. You might also catch Mike at the local climbing gym, trying out a new restaurant in Tulsa or taking part in a community event. He is passionate about disaster preparedness outreach and serves on the city of Tulsa’s Stormwater & Hazard Mitigation Advisory Board.

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