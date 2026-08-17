BEGGS, Okla. — State agents assigned under Attorney General Gentner Drummond are patrolling Beggs streets until positions vacated by police resignations are filled, the mayor said.



State agents filling in as temporary police officers is considered a rare move, but it is at least the second occasion in the last year for the attorney general.

Last August, City of Okemah's "unprecedented" request to Drummond was granted after its police department experienced firings and resignations.



In Beggs' case, mayor Roger Merrill told 2 News Oklahoma via text Aug. 16 he's grateful Drummond stepped in.

Likewise, Drummond's statement announcing the takeover said it was requested by State Rep. Scott Fetgatter (R-Okmulgee), who was concerned about "crime in the community" after the interim chief, assistant chief, and one officer resigned in late July.

WATCH: Agents from AG's office temporarily filling in for vacant Beggs police posts:

Agents from AG's office temporarily filling in for vacant Beggs police posts

An Aug. 14 statement from Mayor Merrill posted on the city website said "Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddie Rice has pledged to provide service in the event additional enforcement is needed."

Drummond's announcement Aug. 14 said Beggs residents “can expect professionalism, compassion and fairness from my agents. My office will maintain a strong presence in Beggs for as long as we are needed.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond

On Aug. 16, 2 News listened to Beggs schools parent Ty Hadjiconstantinou, who said he’s in a wait-and-see mode on the impact the move brings.

“The town needs police and all that. And I mean, if the mayor and whatever is going on - if he can find someone that’s good then hopefully he can," Hadjiconstantinou said. "I don’t really have an opinion on that because I don’t vote here…I’m just an outsider looking in, but I pay attention because I have a daughter that lives here."

The mayor also posted on the city website Aug. 15 that the state agents will be using city patrol cars as part of the deal.

No defined timetable was given for when the open Beggs Police Department positions will be filled.

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