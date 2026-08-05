Three Beggs police officers resign, citing concerns over department conduct

BEGGS, Okla. — The City of Beggs held a city council meeting on August 4 to recognize the three officers who resigned on July 29 and appoint a new interim chief of police.

Three Beggs officers resigned on July 29. Those included Interim Chief of Police Daniel Gilbert, Assistant Chief of Police Bobby Tollette and Officer Bobby Sappington.

Gilbert and Sappington shared their resignation letters with 2 News:

Bobby Sappington

Bobby Sappington

Bobby Sappington

Daniel Gilbert

Daniel Gilbert

Daniel Gilbert

After the city council met in an executive meeting, it appointed J.W. Mobley as the new interim chief of police, but he was not in attendance at the meeting.

2 News listened with a community member who attended the meeting, Jacob Branson, about how he thinks this new interim chief of police will impact the community.

"I wouldn't say hopeful," Branson said. "I hope whoever it is does their job and doesn't get someone killed or someone die while the police department is what it is. I'd say hopeful, but it's more fear for the community and being worried that if an officer is going to respond, when they do respond, are they going to handle the call accordingly."

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