Mayor Nichols, Commissioner Roberts listen to community desires in next chief

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans had the chance to share what they wanted in a new police chief in a listening session hosted by Mayor Monroe Nichols and Public Safety Commissioner Laurel Roberts.

Ahead of interviews for Chief Dennis Larsen's successor, city leaders went out into the community to take people's concerns into consideration.

“Our police chief represents a community, and I think it’s important that we solicit that input and get a collective balance from everybody that’s by this new future leader," said Roberts.

The community was asked things like what do you look for in a leader, and what public safety means to you.

Neighbors were able to ask and answer questions by phone anonymously.

Local News Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen announces retirement KJRH Digital

“I don’t think I’m going to have any litmus test for any one approach, but I am going to be curious as to what is the approach for someone walking into the chief's office on how they’re not only going to hold accountability but also do it in a way that reflective of wanting to uphold the public trust," said Nichols.

Tulsan Rebekah Jenks asked about AI and other technology oversight across the department. She said she was impressed by the forum, and how leaders interacted with the community.

“I am not originally from Tulsa, so I do love the trust and the transparency building in so many ways," said Jenks. "This is such a great example of them doing something that they don’t have to do at all, and just coming out into the community and ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard.”

While another neighbor asked about how facial issues might play a role in the next chief's leaders.

“We can act like it’s not there but it is, how important is it to have a police chief that is aware of that tension, sensitive of that tension and able to navigate that approach?"

Question to question, two words popped up over and over again — transparency and integrity.

“Integrity is obviously the biggest word up there right now and I completely agree," said Roberts. "Having been a law enforcement officer for 29 years, I will say, that one bad officer or one misstep in integrity makes it hard for everybody everyday who puts on that badge and comes to work with good intentions to work hard and make a difference in our community.”

The position closes Aug. 5 to internal candidates so interviews can get underway.

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