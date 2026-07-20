TPD Chief Dennis Larsen announces retirement

TULSA, Okla. — Dennis Larsen, Chief of the Tulsa Police Department, has announced his retirement.

The announcement was shared in an email to TPD employees Monday morning.

Larsen was promoted to Chief in 2024 and has served with TPD for 45 years.

In a 45-year career with TPD, Larsen rose to the rank of Deputy Chief in charge of the investigations bureau, a role he’s had since 2011. He’s also been Deputy Chief in charge of the Operations Bureau and Major in both Special Operations Command and the Uniform Division Command for Riverside.

Larsen graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and completed two leadership training programs through the FBI.

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