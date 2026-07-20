Muskogee nonprofit asks for donations to provide free therapy to children

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Rocket ships, dinosaurs, and plenty of imagination filled the therapy room at the Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuromuscular Center, where children worked toward milestones that could change their everyday lives.

For Heather Baldwin and her son, Ryker, the center had become an important part of their weekly routine.

Baldwin said Ryker was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was 5 months old. She said therapy at the Muskogee nonprofit had helped him continue making progress.

“There’s a lot of emotions as well as the work that the children have to put in,” Baldwin said.

KJRH

The Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuromuscular Center provided physical, occupational and speech therapy to children with special needs at no cost to their families. The nonprofit relies on community donations to continue offering those services.

Baldwin said not having to worry about the cost of therapy had made a difference for her family.

“Just not having to worry about the financial aspect of getting them the help that they need is just a huge blessing,” Baldwin said.

Diane Timmons with the center said every donation helps provide opportunities for children to gain independence and improve their quality of life.

“For those children to go out and be functioning, happy members of society is a true blessing,” Timmons said.

The center said donations could be made in person or here online.

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