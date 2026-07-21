OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee residents interacted with representatives from an ongoing local data center project for the first time July 20, but not all concerns were addressed, some told 2 News.

Fluidstack, a "high-performance AI cloud provider", plans to officially begin construction on a plot of 200 acres west of Madison Avenue this fall.



Previous coverage>>> New info released on possible Okmulgee data center project

Representatives gave updates and responded to questions at an open house-style event inside OSU-IT’s Covelle Hall after previous events held by opponents of the proposal.

2 News Oklahoma

Public affairs specialist Kate Franko took many of residents' concerns in the middle of the floor throughout the hour-and-a-half public event.

Franko was formerly head of Google's data center public affairs during Sand Springs City Council's decisions on Project Spring earlier this year.

WATCH: Data center developer seeks to change minds at sole Okmulgee public info event

Data center developer seeks to change minds at sole Okmulgee public info event

“Fluidstack is not and did not seek local and property tax incentives for this data center development, which means this campus will generate tens of millions of dollars for the community every year, starting once operations commence," Franko said. "Also, we’re contributing $7 million to educational institutions around Okmulgee County.”



WATCH: Extended interview with Fluidstack on Okmulgee data center plans

EXTENDED INTERVIEW Kate Franko of Fluidstack Okmulgee Data Center project

Residents like Raymond Kaase said they approached the info session with an open mind but aren't completely convinced about the project's benefits.

“I’ve learned a little bit tonight about this information," Kaase said. "As for Okmulgee, we need to find a way to disburse some growth here some way."

2 News Oklahoma

Others like Natacha Musser said nothing changed their opinion.

“This is a joke because everybody has to leave at 7:30," Musser said. "You can barely get a question in (to the company representatives).”

“I think it would have been a lot more efficient and we would’ve gotten more detailed answers if they had set this up as a town hall,” Kim Danz told 2 News.

While other Okmulgee public info events are not planned by Fluidstack, it does have an Okmulgee project webpage with responses to some frequently asked questions.

“It depends on if it’s true what they say," Larry Danz said in response to the website. "If it’s not, I don’t know what the recourse is.”

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