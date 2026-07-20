TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Services shared on July 18, 2026, that they have 24 dogs on their at-risk list.

They included names, ages, and photos of the pups in hopes the community will give them their forever homes. If these dogs aren't adopted or fostered by July 21, 2026, by 6 p.m., Director Cherri Carrier says they're at risk of being put down.

WATCH: Tulsa Animal Services: 24 dogs at risk as shelter reaches nearly double capacity

Tulsa Animal Services: 24 dogs at risk as shelter reaches nearly double capacity

Kirsten Junco lives in Tulsa and shared with us how she thinks these lists could be prevented.

“But the biggest problem we have in Tulsa is that people don't spay and neuter their animals, and there is a huge overpopulation problem," Junco said. "These days shelters are trying to reach a 90% live release rate, but in all honesty the best way to get that 90% release rate is to decrease the live birth rates by 90%.”

The animal shelter says they currently have only three kennels open and that they are over capacity. They currently have 326 dogs in the facility, but their maximum capacity is only 176 dogs.

“It’s hard for our team, especially when there are large lists that are listed," Carrier said. "I mean they’re with these dogs every day, so just knowing that something could happen to them if they’re not saved is very difficult.”

Carrier also says dog owners must spay and neuter their animals to reduce the at-risk lists. Their adoption and foster hours are every day from 2-6 p.m.

To help, resources are linked here. https://www.cityoftulsa.org/tas

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