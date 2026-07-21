TAMPA, Fla. — Oklahoma Head Football Coach Brent Venables addressed the media in Tampa Bay, Florida, at SEC Media Days Monday morning.

Venables talked about the improvements needed in the offensive line, running game, and the returning starters on defense.

WATCH: Venables at SEC Media Days: 'We have to run it a heck of a lot better'

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"Make no mistake, we've got a lot of improvement to do there offensively speaking, in being able to run the football. We have to run it a heck of a lot better than we did a year ago, Venables said. I believe in not only them but the other parts around them offensively."

Sooners Quarterback John Mateer, who led OU to a 10-win season last year and CFP appearance, listed areas of improvement for his game in 2026.

"The biggest one has been the completion percentage, moving the ball forward, staying ahead of the chains. That's one of them, said Mateer. It's the accuracy, the timing, the decision-making; that's how that happens."

Coach Venables, when asked how he will replicate last year's success on the defensive line, said,

"Defensively I don't take anything for granted. We lost four really good players up front, two at defensive end and two at defensive tackle.

"A year ago at this time, David Stone, very highly recruited guy coming out of high school, top guy in the country, proclaimed him, wrote stories about him, might be a bust, things of that nature. He didn't listen to any of that. He just put his head down and worked and had an outstanding sophomore year," said Venables.

"I say that to remind certainly myself but everybody that every year there's a new storyline when it comes to players emerging, players coming out of nowhere."

The Sooners open their season Friday, Sept. 4 in Norman vs. UTEP.

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