G.T. Bynum to make announcement about Tulsa's next police chief

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa and Mayor G.T. Bynum plan to make an announcement on May 24 about the city's next police chief.
The announcement is set to be made at City Hall at 3 p.m.
WATCH LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE.
Earlier this week, the city announced five potential candidates in the running to be the next chief.
- Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks
- Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish
- Maj. Laurel Roberts
- Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen
- Maj. Matt McCord
The announcement comes less than a month after current Police Chief Wendell Franklin announced his retirement.
Franklin's final day with Tulsa Police Department is July 31.
He tells 2 News he hopes the hire will be made internally. He believes internal training and example leadership have prepared someone within the department for the job.
