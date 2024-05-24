Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

G.T. Bynum to make announcement about Tulsa's next police chief

GT Bynum
2 News Oklahoma
GT Bynum
Posted at 12:43 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 13:55:11-04

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa and Mayor G.T. Bynum plan to make an announcement on May 24 about the city's next police chief.

The announcement is set to be made at City Hall at 3 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE.

Earlier this week, the city announced five potential candidates in the running to be the next chief.

  • Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks
  • Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish
  • Maj. Laurel Roberts
  • Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen
  • Maj. Matt McCord

The announcement comes less than a month after current Police Chief Wendell Franklin announced his retirement.

'A time for everything' | Tulsa police chief announces retirement

Franklin's final day with Tulsa Police Department is July 31.

He tells 2 News he hopes the hire will be made internally. He believes internal training and example leadership have prepared someone within the department for the job.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7