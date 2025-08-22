Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

16-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car outside of Pryor High School

Pryor Police.jpeg
KJRH
Pryor Police.jpeg
Posted

PRYOR, Okla. — Pryor police said a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a car in a crosswalk near Pryor High School on Aug. 22.

Police said the sun was in the driver's eyes when the boy was crossing the street and likely couldn't see well.

The driver cooperated with the investigation and was going the speed limit when the crash happened.

The boy was flown to a Tulsa hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash to determine if any charges are warranted.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US