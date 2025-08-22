16-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car outside of Pryor High School

PRYOR, Okla. — Pryor police said a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a car in a crosswalk near Pryor High School on Aug. 22.

Police said the sun was in the driver's eyes when the boy was crossing the street and likely couldn't see well.

The driver cooperated with the investigation and was going the speed limit when the crash happened.

The boy was flown to a Tulsa hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash to determine if any charges are warranted.

