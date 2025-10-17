'It's just amazing': Woman volunteers for Oktoberfest for 38 years

TULSA, Okla. — One volunteer is the heart of Tulsa's Oktoberfest, going on for nearly four decades, helping with the event.

She has consistently demonstrated her dedication year after year and played a key role in growing one of the city's most prominent traditions.

Barbara Boyer has spent years being a friendly face and smile at Oktoberfest since 1987.

"Its one of my favorite things to do I love the festival," said Boyer.

She has been a consistent presence for years, setting up tables, helping vendors, and assisting attendees at the event.

"I get extreme gladness.. And I enjoy the part of actually helping people out here," said Boyer.

The event celebrates German culture with music, food, and plenty of rides.

"Everybody helps everybody, it's just a wonderful experience," said Boyer.

However, none of this would be possible without the 2,500 volunteers, like Boyer, who come back every year to help.

"I think it's one of the best things, we have people from Germany, from different places in Europe… It's really a wonderful experience," said Boyer.

After nearly four decades of laughter at River West Festival Par, Boyer said her heart for the event hasn't changed at all.

"It means the world to me, I get to do things that I didn't get to do in my medical career... But it's so fulfilling," said Boyer.

Boyer told 2 News that, in addition to loving her job, she also found her husband at the event in 1989.

"And we'll soon have our 33rd anniversary, it's probably the best thing that's happened out here," said Boyer.

Boyer said there's no sign of hanging up her volunteer badge. Because for her, it's not just a celebration, it's home.

"It's just amazing," said Boyer.

