Police search for shooting suspect in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed at Schlegel Park around 12:45 p.m.

Officers said they're still working to determine who the suspect is. They believe the suspect approached the victim at the park, fired multiple rounds and struck the man in the head.

There are several officers, deputies, and K-9's searching the area.

Police ask those in the area to check their home cameras and to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers with any information at 918-596-COPS.

