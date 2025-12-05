JENKS, Okla. — Three proud Jenks residents are pressing on with plans to build a history museum.

“I think everybody can relate to the saying don’t forget where you came from,” Tadd Bogan, the group’s president said.

WATCH: PRESSING ON: Jenks group continues efforts to open history museum

PRESSING ON: Jenks group continues efforts to open history museum

Jenks, a city notorious for its rapid growth, could use some remembrance, Bogan said.

“Small towns like Jenks come with a sense of community and values and as cities grow, they lose some of that. And with each generation, you lose a little bit of the history,” Bogan said.

The group has collected a few artifacts, posting them to Facebook, but their goals are much larger.

“In the next five years, I’d love to see us have an actual physical location, with interactive, virtual, physical artifacts, documents that people can come and view and touch and experience,” Bogan said.

The group is working on micro-museums; small glass cases placed around town with various artifacts in them.

The construction of the permanent museum will take some determination and money.

The group has published this page for people wishing to donate.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

