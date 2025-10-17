Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sexual assault reported on Langston University campus

Sexual assault reported on Langston University campus
langston flag
Posted
and last updated

LANGSTON, Okla. — The Langston University Police Department is investigating a sexual assault. The alleged incident reportedly happened at the University Commons Apartments on August 19.

No arrests have been made.

2 News requested the police report after receiving a tip, but the university and the police department are being tight-lipped about details.

WATCH: Sexual assault reported on Langston University campus

Sexual assault reported on Langston University campus

The police report is largely redacted and we don’t know whether police are looking for a suspect or whether there is a public safety issue. It is unknown whether students were notified of the investigation.

The report shows there are three witnesses in the case and two “report persons.”  

The communications department issued the following statement: “Langton University takes these allegations seriously and we have processes in place to address them. This is an ongoing investigation.”

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US