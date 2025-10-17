LANGSTON, Okla. — The Langston University Police Department is investigating a sexual assault. The alleged incident reportedly happened at the University Commons Apartments on August 19.

No arrests have been made.

2 News requested the police report after receiving a tip, but the university and the police department are being tight-lipped about details.

WATCH: Sexual assault reported on Langston University campus

The police report is largely redacted and we don’t know whether police are looking for a suspect or whether there is a public safety issue. It is unknown whether students were notified of the investigation.

The report shows there are three witnesses in the case and two “report persons.”

The communications department issued the following statement: “Langton University takes these allegations seriously and we have processes in place to address them. This is an ongoing investigation.”

