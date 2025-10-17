Convicted getaway driver in killing of Tulsa Police Sgt. released early

TULSA, Okla. — A man convicted in the 2020 killing of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson walked free on Oct. 17 after serving four and a half years of a 12-year sentence.

Matthew Hall was the getaway driver and convicted of accessory to a felony in the case that shocked the Tulsa community and left lasting scars on the police department.

"It's a tough day for a lot of us because we are all reeling from the news and having to deal with this situation. Here's a guy that should still be in prison," said Lt. Pat Harker of the Tulsa Police Department.

For Harker, the news cuts deep. He and Sgt. Craig Johnson weren't just colleagues — they were close friends. Now he's watching those he cares about suffer all over again.

"Here's a widow and two young sons that are having to deal with they never get to see dad again. And Zark has his physical disabilities that he has from this and then having to deal with the stress. It's an absolute frustration and the criminal justice system, we know it and everyone else knows it, needs to be fixed," Harker said.

The pain Harker describes stems from that fatal night in 2020. According to court records, Matthew Hall served as the getaway driver after David Ware fatally shot Officer Craig Johnson and critically injured Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a traffic stop. Hall then disposed of the weapon along the Arkansas River.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Hall's sentence is considered complete based on credits for time served. Under Oklahoma law, Hall's conviction doesn't require him to serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for release.

Tulsa's top prosecutor shares the frustration of those in blue.

"He was a guy that evacuated David Ware from the scene and you know I think everybody thought 12 years is going to be an appropriate punishment for a guy who did that and here he is going to be out today," said Steve Kunzweiler, Tulsa County District Attorney.

Kunzweiler says the system that allowed Hall's early release is broken.

"It's based on a different calculation that the pardon and parole board will oversee and they provide credits. And I often say, if you're breathing, you're probably getting credits and that's what happened with Mr. Hall's case," Kunzweiler said.

"My goal for this state at the end of my time as district attorney is can we just get back to a day means a day and a year means a year so that everybody is on the same page," he said.

While Matthew Hall now gets to enjoy his freedom, those closest to Craig Johnson like Lt. Pat Harker are reliving the pain of losing him all over again.

Hall's attorney, Brian Martin, declined to comment on his release.

