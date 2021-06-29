One Year Later: Tulsa remembers Sgt. Craig Johnson, honors Officer Zarkeshan

TULSA, Okla. — One year ago Tuesday morning a shooting killed one Tulsa police officer and injured another one during a traffic stop.

Officer Aurash Zarkeshan pulled over a car in east Tulsa and Sgt. Craig Johnson responded as back up. The incident turned from a traffic stop in a shooting. Investigators say David Ware shot both men. Johnson died from his injuries. His family donated his organs.

Tulsans honored both men with tributes, driving with their headlights on, making donations and joining hundreds of mourners at his funeral.

Officer Zarkeshan suffered severe injuries in the shooting and traveled to Texas for rehabilitation. Tulsa followed his recovery closely and Tulsa police shared videos of his progress before he returned back to Tulsa and later back to the Tulsa Police Department.

Mayor GT Bynum posted a poignant note about the anniversary.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for David Ware. He has not gone on trial yet. The getaway driver, Matthew Hall, was convicted and sentenced to 24 years in prison. He is appealing the verdict.

