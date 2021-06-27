Family asking for help after fire destroyed home, cars, and tools

MUSKOGEE, Okla — A Green Country family lost everything in a fire that devastated them on Father's Day.

They are working on getting back on their feet, but still need some outside help.

Fortunately for everyone involved, there was no loss of life in the fire.

Their home, cars, and tools were all reduced to rubble.

Chance Stirlen and his family were on their way to a water park when an electrical fire started.

Stirlen says fire crews believe the fire started with a deep freeze that was located in his shop behind his home.

The flames quickly spread from the shop to his home, engulfing it and the four cars he had parked outside.

They were able to get everyone out of the home safely, including all of their animals.

Stirlen was only able to salvage some of his clothes, everything else was destroyed by the fire.

The family is currently staying in a motel and have rented a car for 30 days.

They are asking for help to rebuild their lives from an unexpected fire.

“I lost all my feed, I get paid once a month, I lost all my feed, I had a horse and cow feed and all that for a month and it all burned up, any help right now is just greatly appreciated.”, Stirlen says.

For more information about Stirlen and his family or to donate, click here.

