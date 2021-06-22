Tulsans urged to take precautions after Tulsa police citations posted on dark web

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are being urged to take precautions after someone posted Tulsa police citations on the dark web.

City officials said 18,000 city files-- mainly police citations and internal department files-- are on the dark web. The person responsible for a ransomware attack on the city in May posted the files.

Police citations include SOME identifying information:

Name

Date of Birth

Address

Driver's License number

Citations do NOT include social security numbers.

Officials urge anyone who:

filed a police report

got a citation

made a payment with the city

interacted with the city any way where personal identifying information was shared (online or in person)

to start taking precautions:

Monitor financial accounts and credit reports

Get with credit/debit card companies to issue a fraud alert

Change passwords to personal accounts

Take additional authentication measures in all personal accounts and applications

Visit the Oklahoma Department of Consumer Credit for additional ways to protect your data.

Officials said the city’s Incident Response Team and federal authorities are investigating the data breach and monitoring any information being shared.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --