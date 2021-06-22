Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsans urged to take precautions after Tulsa police citations posted on dark web

items.[0].image.alt
KJRH Creative Services
Breaking News
Posted at 6:19 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 19:19:56-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are being urged to take precautions after someone posted Tulsa police citations on the dark web.

City officials said 18,000 city files-- mainly police citations and internal department files-- are on the dark web. The person responsible for a ransomware attack on the city in May posted the files.

Police citations include SOME identifying information:

  • Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Address
  • Driver's License number

Citations do NOT include social security numbers.

Officials urge anyone who:

  • filed a police report
  • got a citation
  • made a payment with the city
  • interacted with the city any way where personal identifying information was shared (online or in person)

to start taking precautions:

  • Monitor financial accounts and credit reports
  • Get with credit/debit card companies to issue a fraud alert
  • Change passwords to personal accounts
  • Take additional authentication measures in all personal accounts and applications

Visit the Oklahoma Department of Consumer Credit for additional ways to protect your data.

Officials said the city’s Incident Response Team and federal authorities are investigating the data breach and monitoring any information being shared.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7