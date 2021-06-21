Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Broken Arrow police respond to barricaded person, roads in area closed

items.[0].image.alt
KJRH Creative Services
Breaking News
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 18:06:50-04

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside a home in the 2600 block of Walnut.

The call started as a welfare check for possible mental health issues. Police closed Aspen between Gary and Delmare as a precaution.

This is a developing story and 2 News will update as we learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7