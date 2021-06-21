Broken Arrow police respond to barricaded person, roads in area closed

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside a home in the 2600 block of Walnut.
The call started as a welfare check for possible mental health issues. Police closed Aspen between Gary and Delmare as a precaution.
This is a developing story and 2 News will update as we learn more.
