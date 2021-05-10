WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: the City of Tulsa's ransomware attack

TULSA, Okla. — Due to a recent ransomware attack, the City of Tulsa is experiencing technical difficulties on various outward-facing programs that help City employees serve the citizens of Tulsa.

Out of caution, the City shut down various servers, internal programs, and the City’s email system. Individuals trying to reach City employees will not be able to reach them via City email at this time.

No customer information has been compromised, but residents may not be able to access City websites. Due to this, there could be delays for some City services, as various manual processes have been implemented in the interim.

This is a list of all services ongoing:

Public Safety

Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire are still responding to emergency calls without interruption. Core services are unaffected as they relate to citizen safety.

Tulsa Fire will be utilizing temporary numbers to fulfill community obligations and for non-emergency needs. For smoke alarm installation requests, call (918) 550-0623. For all code enforcement and Fire Marshal-related questions, call (918) 550-0493. These numbers are non-emergency numbers only and should not be used for emergency situations.

Residents who call 911 will still be able to get through as normal. It asks residents only to call 911 for life-threatening emergencies. All other calls to Tulsa Police should go through the non-emergency number, (918) 596-9222.

The City’s Customer Care Center (311 Call Center) continues to take calls, though some services the Customer Care Representatives can provide could be limited. It’s asked callers to be patient, as the City is experiencing higher than normal call volume.

Utility Billing

The City’s Utility Billing System’s New Account Registration is currently unavailable. Tulsa water customers can still make payments on accounts and view bills as a guest as long as they have their new account number and customer ID, plus the name on their account exactly as it appears on their bill.

For residents who are unable to pay utility bills, the City will not shut off service as a result of non-payment in the interim.

To access the new Utility Billing System, click here.

Tulsa Animal Welfare

Due to ongoing maintenance to the City’s cyberinfrastructure, Tulsa Animal Welfare is operating by appointment only. To make an appointment, call: (918) 596-8000. Regular operating hours have not been affected and the City continues to take calls.

Development Services

The City of Tulsa’s Permit Center remains open for business. Business permitting can only be done by phone. For trade permits, citizens should call (918) 596-9656. For all other permitting questions, call (918) 596-9456.

Tulsa Parks

All Tulsa Parks community centers remain open. For questions about summer camp enrollment, summer job applications, and community center programming, residents are encouraged to contact community centers by phone or visit the centers in person.

Whiteside Park Community Center – (918) 596-1525

Hicks Park Community Center – (918) 596-1520

Central Center at Centennial Park – (918) 596-1444

Lacy Park Community Center – (918) 596-1470

Reed Park Community Center – (918) 591-4307

Jane A. Malone Community Center at Chamberlain Park – (918) 591-4155

Oxley Nature Center/ Redbud Valley Preserve – (918) 596-9054

Waterworks Art Center – (918) 596-2440

If you would like to apply to be a Tulsa Parks lifeguard, or for other summer job openings, please contact Nick Pond, Tulsa Parks aquatics coordinator, (918) 596-2526.

