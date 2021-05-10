Cherokee Nation sending masks to help COVID-19 outbreak in India

STILWELL, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is gearing up to help in the global fight against COVID-19.
In November, 2News showed viewers how the tribe used part of its federal CARES Act dollars to turn some old Wal-Mart property in Stilwell into a mask-making facility. Now, the team there is training to make medical-grade surgical and N-95 masks.
Despite restrictions being lifted across the country, Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said this facility will play an important role for the tribe.
”We’re in a state in which the vaccination rate is far too low. So these things continue to be important," says Chief Hoskin Jr. "But I think over the long term you know masks are important in the healthcare industry. They’re important in other parts of life irrespective of what's going on with the pandemic and I think that’s why I think it’s good that we’ve invested in this technology.”
