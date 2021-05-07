Gov. Stitt signs bill limiting race, gender curriculums in Oklahoma schools

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday that he signed a bill limiting race and gender curriculums in Oklahoma schools.

According to lawmakers, House Bill 1775 will prohibit state public schools, colleges, and universities from incorporating certain messages about sex and race into any course instruction.

“This bill will in no way stop the teaching of history or anything currently in our Oklahoma education standards, including curriculum that shows historical examples of racism or genocide,” said Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, who authored the bill. “This bill simply says that teachers can’t force a student to answer that they are inherently racist or sexist or that they must feel personally responsible for things perpetrated in the past by people of a similar race or gender.”

West said state public schools and universities are currently teaching the curriculum and requiring the training. He said much of the curriculum known as “Critical Race Theory” is based on Marxist ideology that is designed to teach children to hate American exceptionalism and distrust others based on skin color or gender.

Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, a co-author of the bill added, “In a time when our country must unify and work through problems together, the last thing our students need is to learn divisive rhetoric not based in fact. We should be teaching the fundamental equality that is part of the American ideal, not teaching kids that by virtue of their race or sex they bear some sort of responsibility for past atrocities.”

The bill states that no teacher, administrator or other employee of a school district, charter school or virtual charter school shall require or make part of a course the following concepts:

one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,

an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,

an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex,

members of one race or sex cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex,

an individual’s moral character is necessarily determined by his or her race or sex,

an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex,

any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex, or

meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist or were created by members of a particular race to oppress members of another race.

In addition, the bill would prohibit requiring mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling in the schools.

“These trainings have our students taking multiple choice tests asking them a litany of questions about gender and sexual diversity,” West said. “If they get the question incorrect according to the parameters of the test, it does not move onto the next question, but rather it makes them choose answers until they land on the approved choice. This is a blatant attempt to indoctrinate our children to not think for themselves, but rather think how the test program would like them to think.”

Stitt released a video statement about his decision to sign the bill into law.

