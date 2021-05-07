Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oklahoma getting $2 million refund in deal to return hydroxychloroquine stockpile

items.[0].image.alt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter answers questions during a news conference Monday, April 1, 2019, in Oklahoma City. A $270 million settlement between the state of Oklahoma and the maker of OxyContin received high praise last week as an innovative way to help combat opioid addiction. Hunter is now facing bipartisan backlash from Oklahoma lawmakers who say he overstepped his authority and circumvented their role. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Mike Hunter
Posted at 10:38 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 12:44:33-04

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General Mike Hunter announced he is returning the state of Oklahoma's stockpile of hydroxychloroquine for a refund.

Last year, the Oklahoma State Department of Health purchased the stockpile at the beginning of the pandemic after the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the drug as a treatment for COVID-19.

Hunter reached an agreement with FFF Enterprises to return the medication for the full price paid to the Oklahoma State Department of Health which is $2,622,000.

“I commend the leadership at FFF Enterprises who worked with us to return the state’s supply of hydroxychloroquine while giving the state a refund,” Hunter said. “They recognized we were in competition with every other state in the nation to get whatever we could to protect Oklahomans."

Since then the FDA revoked the emergency use order as COVID-19 vaccines become available and cases continue to decrease.

READ MORE: FDA pulls authorization for Hydroxychloroquine

FFF Enterprises is a private pharmaceutical wholesaler based in California.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7