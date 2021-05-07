Oklahoma getting $2 million refund in deal to return hydroxychloroquine stockpile

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General Mike Hunter announced he is returning the state of Oklahoma's stockpile of hydroxychloroquine for a refund.

Last year, the Oklahoma State Department of Health purchased the stockpile at the beginning of the pandemic after the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the drug as a treatment for COVID-19.

Hunter reached an agreement with FFF Enterprises to return the medication for the full price paid to the Oklahoma State Department of Health which is $2,622,000.

“I commend the leadership at FFF Enterprises who worked with us to return the state’s supply of hydroxychloroquine while giving the state a refund,” Hunter said. “They recognized we were in competition with every other state in the nation to get whatever we could to protect Oklahomans."

Since then the FDA revoked the emergency use order as COVID-19 vaccines become available and cases continue to decrease.

READ MORE: FDA pulls authorization for Hydroxychloroquine

FFF Enterprises is a private pharmaceutical wholesaler based in California.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --