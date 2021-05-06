New Amazon sorting facility coming near Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. — A new Amazon operations facility with a sortation center is coming to Tulsa, The City of Tulsa announces Thursday morning.

“With another planned facility in Tulsa, Amazon continues to show they want to do business here and extend more employment opportunities to Tulsans,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “This investment accelerates development around one of our strongest job centers, and speaks volumes to the kind of city and workforce we have.”

The new sortation center is expected to be completed later this year. It will help create hundreds of new jobs, with industry-leading pay and benefits starting on the first day on the job.

“This is an exciting day and I look forward to seeing what opportunities they will bring to the neighborhood,” District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick said. “Over the past several years, it’s been great to see employers like Amazon and Greenheck plant their roots in this part of Tulsa to create new jobs in our district.”

This marks Amazon's third large investment in Tulsa. This follows the opening of its fulfillment center in August 2020. The City of Tulsa was also selected as one of 16 cities to test Amazon's newest electric delivery vehicles in April 2021.

“We are proud to be able to continue our growth in Tulsa and provide hundreds of job opportunities for the local community,” said Jessica Breaux, Manager of Economic Development at Amazon. “We’re grateful for the strong partnerships we’ve made with state and local officials and we look forward to our future in this great city.”

The new sortation center will serve as the middle ground between fulfillment centers and last-mile delivery stations, which serve as the transit portion of Amazon’s operations.

“We are delighted that Amazon continues to build out their footprint in Tulsa and on Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust land,” said Joe Robson, Chair of the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust. “This initiative capitalizes on the use of available land that is adjacent to the airport as well as Highway 169, making it extremely attractive to companies looking to expand near Tulsa’s largest industrial and transportation corridor.”

The sortation center will be located on the southeast corner of North Mingo Road and 36th Street North. The Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust (TAIT) will enter into a long-term land lease and Tulsa International Airport Development Trust (TIADT) will provide financing incentives through its Tax Increment Finance (TIF).

“Amazon has been a tremendous partner since first coming here, and we're thrilled the company is expanding its footprint in northeast Oklahoma,” said Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “Recruiting first-class companies such as Amazon yields continued growth and has long-term positive effects on the region. Amazon’s decision to further invest in northeast Oklahoma's workforce speaks to our strong regional talent pool, and we’re grateful for the substantial number of jobs this project will bring.”

Amazon officials say it expects to start the hiring process for its new sortation center by late Summer 2021.

