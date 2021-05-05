Company that owns Tulsa recycling plant gives update after fire impacted services

TULSA, Okla. — Representatives of American Waste Control (AWC) are giving an update on a fire that broke out at the Tulsa Recycle & Transfer facility (TRT).

Paul Ross, vice president of AWC, is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. He will explain where recyclables are going, provide a building update and construction timeline.

The April fire affected recycling services for the Tulsa metro. The City of Tulsa transferred residential recycling to Covanta’s Trash to Energy Plant while repairs are being made at the TRT. The TRT is the City of Tulsa's contracted recycling process facility. The facility reported the cause of the fire was recycling contamination from a lithium-ion battery.

The City urges people not to contaminate the recycling stream. Items allowed to be recycled are:

aluminum and steel cans

paper

cardboard

plastic bottles and jugs

glass jars and bottles

All batteries should be recycled through the M.e.t. and specialized battery operators/stores.

"First, I want to thank the Tulsa Fire Department for their swift action to exterminate the fire quickly. Unfortunately, the damage will still impact many people, organizations, and most municipalities in the Tulsa metro area. This fire shows the importance of not tossing batteries and electronics into curbside recycling and waste carts at home. Throwing away a battery can seem harmless, but they are ticking time bombs in the recycling and waste world. We are grateful to everyone that recycles in northeastern Oklahoma.” said Robert Pickens of TRT.

More information about the City’s trash and recycling program and what can and cannot be recycled can be found online.

