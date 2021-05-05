SNAP emergency food benefits ending with state of emergency expiration

Governor Kevin Stitt announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency. He said, Monday, "COVID-19 is no longer a state of emergency in Oklahoma."

The state of emergency expiration, Tuesday, also sparks the end of emergency benefits for some state programs.

Oklahoma Human Services announced emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program, or SNAP, will come to an end, soon.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved maximum monthly allotments for the food assistance program's members on April 1, 2020. As a result of Gov. Stitt rescinding the state of emergency, those emergency allocations will end July 1.

Also, a SNAP benefit increase that provides individuals about $26 per month will continue through September, according to OKDHS.

To learn more about SNAP or sign up for the program, visit the OKDHS website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --