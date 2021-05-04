National 'chlorine tabs' shortage could impact pool owners

TULSA, Okla. — A shortage of chlorine supplies could result in backyard swimming pools going us-used this summer. Industry experts say the shortage could get worse this summer causing an increase in demand.

One local pool company tells Two Works For You the demand for chlorine tablets is similar to the demand in toilet paper during the shutdowns. People are stock-piling chlorine and even selling them online at a higher price.

The shortage began after a fire broke-out at a chemical plant providing 90-percent of all chlorine distributed used in the u-s. The surge in backyard swimming pools during the pandemic only exacerbated the problem.

Fiesta Pool and Spa says pool supplies have skyrocketed over the past year. The company anticipated the shortage and stockpiled their own supply for their customers but chlorine is still hard to come by.

“I would encourage people to stock up for the summer while the opportunity is there. Product will continue to trickle out but might be like toilet paper like during the early part of the pandemic,” retail manager for Fiesta Pools and Spa, Mike Woods said.

There is some good news for people who plan to hit the public pools this summer. Tulsa’s Parks and Recreation Dept. also anticipated the shortage and stockpiled enough chlorine tabs for all of it’s pools for the summer.

