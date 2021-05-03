Community raises funds for children after parents die in deadly I-40 car crash

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed the identities of those involved in a deadly multi-car crash that occurred on I-40 on the morning of April 25.

The crash happened after a 2009 Jeep Liberty was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 in Seminole County. It struck a 2020 Ford Expedition where the Expedition ran off the road. The Jeep would then hit a 2016 Ram pick-up, which caused the Ram to hit a 2004 BMW 4dr. In the mix-up, a 2021 Kia SUV was pinned for approximately 45 minutes.

Authorities confirm the identity of the Jeep Liberty driver as Todd Cahill, a 45-year-old male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers and passengers of the Ford Expedition, the Ram pick-up, and the BMW 4dr have been identified but none were injured or in critical condition.

Authorities also confirm the identities of the Kia SUV driver as Klint Impson and a passenger as Katheryn Impson. Both died later after the crash. Another passenger from the Kia SUV is in the hospital and in critical condition at this time.

The Impsons leave behind two children and a GoFundMe has been started for their care, which includes medical bills and other needs. Another fundraiser selling t-shirts is also online.

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.

