Tips on staying safe during severe weather

TULSA, Okla. — Severe weather is here to stay, at least for the next few months. That’s why the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency wants you to stay weather-ready.

If Winter Storm 2021 taught us anything, it’s that you can never be too prepared. TAEM tells Two Works For You, the best way to stay safe is to stay informed about the weather.

TAEM suggested purchasing a “weather radio.” They can be found at most major retailers for about $20.

They’re also encouraging people to get weather apps on your phone. Two Works For You’s Storm Shield app is free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The app will help you stay up-to-date on the latest storms minute-by-minute. Additionally, our weather team works around the clock to bring you the latest on incoming storms.

TAEM says to also be aware of their outdoor weather system. Those sirens are placed to let the public know of severe weather and when you need to take shelter.

“Throughout the year, you really need to remain weather aware and stay in touch with the forecast with what’s going to be occurring,” executive director of TAEM, Joseph Kralicek said. “ We really want to urge people to do is to make sure you have at least four different ways to get some sort of warning.”

You can never be too prepared for severe weather. People with the Tulsa Area Emergency Management also want you to have a plan in place in case of an emergency. For more tips on how you and you family can stay safe, you can visit Make A Plan Ready Campaign.

