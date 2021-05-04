STOLEN PETS: Why thieves are targeting French Bulldogs

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is warning Green Country pet owners after a series of stolen French Bulldogs across the country.

Police recently arrested multiple people after Lady Gaga’s two Frenchies were stolen and the dog walker shot.

Why Frenchies?

They are small, cute, lovable and they are very popular to own right now, which makes them an easy target for thieves looking to make some quick cash.

Dog breeds tend to gain popularity in trends and Frenchies are the ‘it’ dog right now.

“They are very lovable and very, very sweet and for a bulldog, they are pretty low maintenance when it comes to that breed," says Morgan Littlebear with the Humane Society of Tulsa.

But they aren't cheap. People can expect to pay anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000 for a Frenchie.

"They are really high trafficked because they are such a popular breed," says Littlebear.

Another thing that makes this breed popular, is that they are intelligent and social.

“People can take them from somebody’s yard and sell them for lots of money and breeders charge that much so they can get them and turn them around just the same," she said.

That's exactly what Ashley Godby believes happened to her French Bulldog and her Boxer. The animals lived with her mother, and while she was in the hospital, Godby said her neighbors noticed thieves helping themselves to her mother's belongings.

"The neighbors had told us that a bunch of people had been coming around the house and taking stuff out of the yard and going in the backyard," said Godby.

She said both her French Bulldog and Boxer disappeared.

“They are both really sweet and will get into somebody’s car," said Godby.

She said they were in the middle of moving her mother to Arkansas, and the dogs were one of the last things they were going to get.

“When we showed up the next day to finish doing what we were doing, they both were gone," she said.

The dogs disappeared near Kenosha and County Line in Broken Arrow, and Ashley took to social media to try and find them. After missing for more than a week, someone spotted the dogs in someone's backyard and she got them back.

In February, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued about 200 animals living in Marlow. There were about 15-20 Frenchies were rescued in the bunch at that time.

“When we worked that case, it was kind of suspected that a lot of those had been kind of picked from yards there and picked from other people’s households," said Littlebear.

The Humane Society worked to scan microchips and reunite any possible stolen pets with their owners, but at that time, they couldn't make any positive matches.

Despite everything, Littlebear believes Frenchies are being stolen in our area too.

“I believe that it happens here in Oklahoma," she said.

Right now, the demand for the breed is higher than dogs available, that also makes them a target for thieves.

The Humane Society strongly recommends:

Never leave your dog alone in the backyard

Always keep an eye on your Frenchie

Microchip your pet

Keep a collar and license on them

Spay or Neuter your pet so it can't be bred for puppies

Be mindful of what you are posting on social media

