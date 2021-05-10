Early Monday morning crash shuts down Creek Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. — The eastbound lanes of the Creek Turnpike are open again after a crash closed lanes Monday morning .

One westbound lanes is open, but the rest are closed. Drivers are still advised to avoid the area. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a possible deadly crash on the Creek Turnpike early Monday morning.

A collision on the Creek Turnpike in the westbound lanes between Harvard and Yale occurred on Monday morning.

This is a developing story.

