Tulsa city councilors approve $16 million for north Tulsa development project

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is moving forward with a multi-million-dollar plan to improve north Tulsa. It includes a new hotel, retail, and multifamily apartments.

The work will be split in three phases and will happen at the intersection of 36 Street North and MLK Jr Boulevard. Construction begins this September. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum believes the result will be just one aspect of the transformation north Tulsans have asked for.

The plan received the green light by the Tulsa City Council on Wednesday night. Their approval grants Alfresco Group LLC, a Tulsa developer, $16 million for the project.

“Over the past several years, we’ve really focused on investing in and developing that 36 Street north corridor,” said Kian Kamas, executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity. “I think you’ll see us continue to invest in that area. You’ll see us focus on that Peoria corridor with the bus rapid transit system and really trying to help spur additional growth and development.”

Just down the street from the future site of construction, the Tulsa Housing Authority is reinvesting in a new vision for the Comanche Park Apartments. That work is also a multi-phased project which will not be finished until at least 2025.

