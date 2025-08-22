Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tulsa police investigate attack at Hunter Park

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating an attack at Hunter Park in south Tulsa.

It happened on the night of August 21st at the park near 91st and Sheridan.

Neighbors in the area told 2 News that police knocked on doors in the surrounding neighborhoods looking for information or surveillance video of the area.

Earlier this week Tulsa police investigated a rape at Turkey Mountain.

We are waiting to hear more from police and will update as we do.

