TRIP OF HONOR: Oklahoma veterans take free Honor Flight trip to D.C. memorials

WASHINGTON D.C. — 68 Oklahoma veterans traveled to Washington, D.C. through the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight program, visiting memorials and monuments that honor the freedoms they fought to protect.

The trip is free for veterans and 100% volunteer-based. Since 2017, the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight has made the journey, with hundreds getting to be reunited with friends who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Veteran Brenda Baker, a Jenks alumna who served as a Marine right out of high school, brought her daughter on the trip to share her military experience.

"I think this is becoming a reality, 'yeah, mom did something.' She wasn't just playing marine, playing cowboy," Baker said.

WATCH: Oklahoma veterans take free Honor Flight trip to D.C. memorials

Baker said her military service allowed her to grow up, joining two weeks before her 18th birthday.

"It was one of the best things I ever did for myself," Baker said.

At the U.S. Marine War Memorial, Baker joined fellow Marines in their traditional "Hurrah!" chant. As a natural leader, she credits her two years of service with preparing her for life after discharge.

"I was sad when I was discharged. I was disabled after being thrown from a truck," Baker said.

Despite the circumstances of her discharge, Baker never regretted her life after the service. She was one of only three women veterans on the trip.

The trip started at the U.S. Marine War Memorial before heading to the Arlington National Cemetery.

The veterans got front row seats to the Changing of the Guard Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The day continued at the Vietnam and Korean War Memorials.

That's where 2 News met Korea War Veteran Barbara Swineford.

She served as the secretary to the director of personnel at the 15th Air Force.

"I don't know if I went for adventure or if I was just curious," Swineford said about her decision to serve.

Her role involved processing personnel records, including notifications of deaths.

"I would see these names and write them, but also one of them had been killed, that would come back through us, and every now and then I would recognize a name, and that would hurt. Especially when you're 18-19 years old," Swineford said.

Swineford's service led to national recognition when she earned the title of Miss Air Force in 1954.

"It was a case of recognizing women in uniform, and so at that point I was chosen in 1954 to represent the Air Force, women in the Air Force," Swineford said.

Today, Swineford leads her American Legion Post and has a stretch of Oklahoma highway dedicated to her honor.

Swineford took the trip with her son, both learning new things along the way.

"Oh, it's been wonderful and he's been great, but I've gotta teach him how to push a wheelchair," Swineford said while laughing.

The last memorial the veterans went to was the Air Force Memorial just above the Pentagon.

While on the flight home, the surprises continued. Honor flight staff is bringing back the nostalgia of mail call, with each veteran getting a large assortment of mail.

When the plane landed, there was a welcome home like no other.

The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight uses donations gathered throughout the year to pay for these trips. It's over $100,000 for each trip.

