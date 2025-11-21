PREPARING FOR GAME TIME: Staff prepares for FC Tulsa championship

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa has made it to the USL Championship game for the first time since 1983, when they were known as the Roughnecks.

Game day is Nov. 22 at 11am.

Fans along with staff are gearing up for the show.

Steven Hitz is the president of the FC Tulsa 83 United, a non-profit fan club dedicated to bringing the hype during FC Tulsa games, along with helping the community.

He said the experience is surreal, and beyond excited.

“Get down here and experience this, it's infectious, it's exciting," he said. “We're making sure we got all the smoke ready. All the flags are going to be waving confetti, make sure it's going to be like a party-like atmosphere.”

Hitz is expecting a win, with FC Tulsa having already won the Western Conference Championship.

Because of the earlier game time, 83 United is organizing a tailgate at 7am.

"We're starting our tailgate at 7am it's going to be a breakfast tailgate, so we're going to have biscuits and gravy, all the Oklahoma staples."

To sign up for the tailgate, you can visit the non-profit's website here.

If you can't make it to the game physically, there will be several locations hosting watch parties around town.

More info can be found on FC Tulsa's social media here.

