Oklahoma kids return to school as flu-like illnesses surge across 40+ states

TULSA, Okla. — As Oklahoma children return to classrooms today after the holiday break, health officials are warning about a concerning surge in flu-like illnesses sweeping across the nation.

More than 40 states are experiencing high increases in flu-like symptoms reported in doctors' offices, and Oklahoma is among them. The CDC says flu cases are likely to rise over the coming weeks, leaving some parents hesitant to send their children to school.

Health experts recommend wearing masks or keeping sick children home to help prevent the spread of flu, COVID-19 and norovirus. An Oklahoma physician explained the biggest concern with these illnesses during the post-holiday period.

"The holidays is like an opportune time for kids to catch viruses from family members or just being at home more and being inside more, and the biggest symptoms are viruses just attack the entire respiratory tract all at once and can include GI. So that's why you start with like runny nose, cough, sore throat, congestion and can have upset stomach, vomiting, diarrhea," Nathaniel NG said.

If children are sick, medical professionals recommend ensuring they remain fever-free for 24 hours before returning to school. The Oklahoma physician noted that kids can actually be contagious one or two days before symptoms even begin to appear.

Lingering cough is another common issue affecting many children and adults during this time of year. Even after fever subsides, the cough can persist.

To clear a lingering cough, health experts recommend staying hydrated, getting adequate rest and ensuring proper sleep.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

