SPORTS AT ITS FINEST: Organizations team up to help refugee youth through soccer

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Rising Stars FC is a league that was formed October 4, with the intent of helping refugee youth feel more at home in the United States.

The group was formed through collaborations between the ascension st. John Sportsplex, the TWCA and the FC Tulsa soccer team.

It blends the love of soccer with mentorship help, both on and off the field.

Youth members like Abdullah Ahmadzliei and Kousai Kablaan can now receive help from their mentor when it comes to things like academics and work.

Kousai Kablaan was born in Syria and said he's doing his best to make sure his future is brighter than ever.

“Just trying to study work hard so I can prove in the future, so I can get to the college," he said.

He said he's also learning how to be a better leader himself while also being a part of a team.

“We try to help each other as teammates to win," he said. "It’s good for us so we can learn about our teammates so we can learn each other more.”

Abdullah Ahmadzliei said his dream is to become a professional soccer player, and the program is helping him do just that.

“I was playing soccer when I was like seven years old, yeah, back in Afghanistan," he said. “We are better every game, we're getting better every game, every practice.”

Lydia Kihra with the YWCA wanted to create a safe space for refugee youth, so she reached out to FC Tulsa and the Sportsplex, to start the league.

“When you come to a new country, you feel isolated, you have all these challenges, like language barrier," she said.

She wanted to make sure the program was giving kids a place to have fun, but she also wanted to make sure their mentors allow them to learn and grow in their own way.

“They are there to give them academic support, like if they need help with school work," she said. "Or if they need to create a resume, if they need part time job, or if they need to help with college applications.”

Joey Patterson is the Program Manager for Ascension St. John and works jointly with FC Tulsa.

He said when he first heard the news of being able to get involved in this program, he jumped at the opportunity.

“We love to provide opportunities for youth and for the mentorship programs, especially with the FC backing and having the chance to involve the local community with this refugee program," he said. "Really brought things together for both sides.”

For those interested in learning more about the program, please visit the Ascension St. John Sportplex website here.

