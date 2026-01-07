Multiple police departments warn against car break-ins

BIXBY, Okla. — Attempted car break-ins in Oklahoma have gained traction on social media recently, with many speaking out about why people should take precautions.

Tulsa resident Cindy Parks posted a video from December 11 showing a person approaching her truck, jiggling the door handle, and walking away after they learned it was locked.

The Tulsa Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday, highlighting individuals who have successfully broken into unlocked cars.

They say any information about what has been happening to help crack the case is appreciated.

The Bixby Police Department is also getting the word out to help people stay proactive.

Levi Ethridge is the Bixby Police Department’s public information officer.

He said just a few simple steps can make a big difference.

“Go out, check your doors, make sure your car doors are locked, make sure there's no valuables in your car," he said. "If you have exterior lights, make sure that they are on, and the biggest thing that we really like to press on people is if you don't park in your garage, take your garage door opener out of your car and in the house with you.”

Ethridge said between 2024 and 2025, reported car burglaries in Bixby have decreased, and he hopes the trend continues.

“We had 63 reported car break-ins for 2025. Closing out the year, we only had 53," he said. "We actually had a drop of 10.”

So far, Bixby Police report no car burglaries this year and urge anyone who experiences a crime to come forward with any information or concerns.

“If you see something suspicious, we want people to report it," he said. "If you're noticing that glass is on the ground or car doors are open, call us so we can come investigate it and figure it out for you.”

