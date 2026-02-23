Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local nonprofit partners with Lush, proceeds from bath bombs will benefit unhoused population

BeHeard Movement
TULSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit has partnered with Lush to create bath bombs to benefit the unhoused in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

BeHeard Movement is an organization that provides showers, services, and assistance to unhoused communities in both Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

In a Facebook post, BeHeard announced that someone from Lush Corporate reached out to them, wanting to collaborate. Lush is known for making bath bombs, soaps, and similar products.

The banana-shaped bath bombs will be available in both the Tulsa and Oklahoma City stores, though it's not clear when they will be for sale.

BeHeard prepares to open first ever winter homeless shelter

